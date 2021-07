Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 09:27 Hits: 12

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Belarus's authoritarian regime of carrying out "massive, unprecedented" raids and detentions against the country's leading civil society organizations and said those being held should be released immediately.

