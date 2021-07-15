The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police Clash With Retired Law Enforcement Officers At Kyiv Protest

Police Clash With Retired Law Enforcement Officers At Kyiv Protest Police in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, used tear gas in an attempt to disperse hundreds of retired law enforcement officers as they tried to storm the parliament during a protest for higher pensions on July 14. The demonstrators retreated from the parliament but blocked streets around the nearby government building. The retired officers warned they would continue to protest in front of the parliament until their demands for better pensions are met.

