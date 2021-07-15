Police Clash With Retired Law Enforcement Officers At Kyiv Protest

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 09:49 Hits: 12

Police in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, used tear gas in an attempt to disperse hundreds of retired law enforcement officers as they tried to storm the parliament during a protest for higher pensions on July 14. The demonstrators retreated from the parliament but blocked streets around the nearby government building. The retired officers warned they would continue to protest in front of the parliament until their demands for better pensions are met.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-kyiv-pretest-police-tear-gas/31359783.html