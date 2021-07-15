The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Absolutely bizarre': Lindsey Graham torched for declaring he will 'go to war' for what 'Chick-fil-A stands for'

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham doesn't often talk about principles, but on Wednesday the South Carolina Republican declared his willingness to go to war for them. Or rather, for Chick-fil-A's "principles."

"I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A's back," Graham tweeted. "I hope we don't have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!"

What prompted his fast food prayer?

"Notre Dame students and faculty outraged by proposed campus Chick-fil-A, claim fast food option isn't inclusive enough," a Fox News report Graham linked to says.

Graham is getting torched for declaring his allegiance to a fast food restaurant.

Despite its claims, many believe Chick-fil-A profits still fund anti-LGBTQ efforts and organizations, either directly or indirectly. And despite numerous articles whitewashing the words of Chick-fil-A's Dan Cathy, it wasn't just a casual opposition to same-sex marriage that offended the LGBTQ community, it was his vehement Bible-based assault.

“I think we are inviting God's judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say 'we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage' and I pray God's mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about."

He also called support for same-sex marriage, "twisted up kind of stuff."

But back to Senator Graham, or rather, back to those who are mocking him.

Take a look:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/absolutely-bizarre-lindsey-graham-torched-for-declaring-he-will-go-to-war-for-what-chick-fil-a-stands-for/

