COVID-19 Infections Rise In Half the US - CDC

The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported on Wednesday that COVID-19 infections are increasing in half of the country as cases rose by 67.9 percent compared to last week.

"It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend," the infectious-disease division at Washington University’s School of Medicine in St Louis Bill Powderly said.

According to the CDC cases related to the Delta variant and other mutations are rising as well, especially since the gatherings for Independence Day on July 4.

Authorities reported that the Delta variant is causing most hospitalization and deaths in states with low vaccination rates, such as Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, and Nevada.

