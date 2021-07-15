COVID-19 Infections Rise In Half the US - CDC

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 02:21 Hits: 7

The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported on Wednesday that COVID-19 infections are increasing in half of the country as cases rose by 67.9 percent compared to last week.

"It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend," the infectious-disease division at Washington University’s School of Medicine in St Louis Bill Powderly said.

#COVID19 cases are going up in over half of U.S. states and territories. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 24,141, up 65.9% from the week before. Get vaccinated as soon as you can to protect yourself & your community. More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT. pic.twitter.com/flpHQbfQOC July 14, 2021

According to the CDC cases related to the Delta variant and other mutations are rising as well, especially since the gatherings for Independence Day on July 4.

Authorities reported that the Delta variant is causing most hospitalization and deaths in states with low vaccination rates, such as Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, and Nevada.

