Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 09:48 Hits: 13

A week of violence, arson and looting that has engulfed South Africa slowly began to ebb on Thursday as several districts rocked by the mayhem were quiet ahead of an expected surge in soldiers on the streets.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-looting-dies-down-in-places-as-more-troops-expected-15225930