Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 07:10 Hits: 11

Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined several drugmakers a total of more than 260 million pounds (US$360 million) for overcharging the state-backed NHS healthcare network in relation to supply of hydrocortisone tablets.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/britain-fines-drugmakers-us-360-million-for-overcharging-nhs-15225300