Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 01:49 Hits: 19

Some 23 million children did not receive essential vaccines last year, as health services struggled worldwide with COVID-19. It marks the highest number in over a decade, according to UN data.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-millions-of-children-missing-out-on-routine-vaccinations/a-58270345?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf