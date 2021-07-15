Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 06:45 Hits: 14

Amnesty International on Thursday condemned the "horrific violations" being committed against migrants returned to Libya with the cooperation of European states after trying to cross the Mediterranean. It said new evidence had emerged of "harrowing violations, including sexual violence, against men, women and children" intercepted at sea and forcibly returned to detention centres in the north African country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210715-amnesty-slams-horrific-violations-urges-europe-not-to-repatriate-migrants-to-libya