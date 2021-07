Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 06:53 Hits: 11

JOHOR BARU: A fisherman and an odd job worker were found not guilty by the High Court here for the alleged murder of a Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer in Pontian about four years ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/15/jb-court-finds-duo-not-guilty-of-murdering-jpj-officer