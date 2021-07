Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 07:17 Hits: 20

PETALING JAYA: Muhammad Yusoff Rawther has filed a civil suit in the KL High Court against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over an alleged sexual misconduct incident in 2018. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/15/muhammad-yusoff-files-civil-suit-against-anwar-over-alleged-sexual-misconduct-incident