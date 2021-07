Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 19:14 Hits: 5

Myanmar's government rejected on Wednesday (Jul 14) a UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for reconciliation with the persecuted Rohingya minority, slamming "one-sided allegations" over its treatment of the stateless community.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/myanmar-government-slams-un-on-rohingya-resolution-15221872