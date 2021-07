Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 20:25 Hits: 6

The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan special immigration visa applicants whose lives are at risk because they worked for the USÂ government as translators and in other roles, the White House said on Wednesday (Jul 14).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-to-start-evacuating-some-under-threat-afghan-visa-applicants-15220624