News Roundup: New budget deal unveiled; Tennessee Republicans undermine vaccine efforts

In the news today: A new deal among Democrats may pave the way for a bold, huge American investment package of the sort that President Joe Biden had originally proposed. Tennessee Republicans have managed to sabotage not just COVID-19 vaccination efforts aimed at teenagers, but all vaccination efforts aimed at the state’s teens. A ex-Fox News employee is coming forward with her story of sexual harassment at the company, making this a good day to remember that Fox held onto perpetrator Bill O'Reilly for a long, long time after his behavior was known to network executives.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Tennessee goes back to the Middle Ages as Republicans bully state into dropping vaccination support

• Senate Democrats release top-line elements of $3.5 trillion budget deal

• Following on bombshell ProPublica tax scoops, Warren and Whitehouse demand investigation

• The 'vaccines make you magnetic' claims are ridiculous, but the cult of ignorance is terrifying

• After 17 years of silence, Andrea Mackris breaks NDA in a bombshell interview

Community Spotlight:

• A farmer, a steel tycoon, and a coal magnate walk into a bar . . and a new securities scam is born

Also trending from the Community:

• An out-of-control wildfire season blasts thru carbon credits and defies human controls

• Photo Diary: St Pete's red tide fish kill

