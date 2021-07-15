The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: New budget deal unveiled; Tennessee Republicans undermine vaccine efforts

In the news today: A new deal among Democrats may pave the way for a bold, huge American investment package of the sort that President Joe Biden had originally proposed. Tennessee Republicans have managed to sabotage not just COVID-19 vaccination efforts aimed at teenagers, but all vaccination efforts aimed at the state’s teens. A ex-Fox News employee is coming forward with her story of sexual harassment at the company, making this a good day to remember that Fox held onto perpetrator Bill O'Reilly for a long, long time after his behavior was known to network executives.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Tennessee goes back to the Middle Ages as Republicans bully state into dropping vaccination support

Senate Democrats release top-line elements of $3.5 trillion budget deal

Following on bombshell ProPublica tax scoops, Warren and Whitehouse demand investigation

The 'vaccines make you magnetic' claims are ridiculous, but the cult of ignorance is terrifying

After 17 years of silence, Andrea Mackris breaks NDA in a bombshell interview

Community Spotlight:

A farmer, a steel tycoon, and a coal magnate walk into a bar . . and a new securities scam is born

Also trending from the Community:

An out-of-control wildfire season blasts thru carbon credits and defies human controls

Photo Diary: St Pete's red tide fish kill

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2039921

