Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 22:41 Hits: 11

More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens on Wednesday (Jul 14) to oppose Greece's coronavirus vaccinations programme.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/in-athens-thousands-rally-against-covid-19-vaccinations-15222522