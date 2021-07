Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 21:38 Hits: 10

“Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice” goes to the heart of the fight for Indigenous rights.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0714/Black-Snake-tells-the-saga-of-Dakota-Access-Pipeline-protests?icid=rss