Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:34 Hits: 15

In recent days, South Africa has seen its worst unrest in decades. Initially a reaction to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, rampant looting has since taken over. Citizens are left to bear the cost.

