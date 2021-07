Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:53 Hits: 12

Germany is in the middle of an election year that will see unprecedented use of mail-in ballots as well as hacker attacks against politicians. Election authorities reject claims of potential voter fraud.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-fights-cyberattacks-and-fraud-claims-to-ensure-fair-election/a-58267635?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf