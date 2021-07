Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:54 Hits: 13

The number of people against COVID vaccines seems to rise the more people get vaccinated. Is it a misunderstanding? What's the basis of their argument?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-why-are-so-many-people-against-vaccination/a-58264733?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf