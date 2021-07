Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 11:08 Hits: 5

Animal rights activists in Yemen have been horrified by photos circulating on social media since July 2 showing two endangered Arabian leopards that were killed. In a country torn apart by war, tracking down hunters and poachers and bringing them to justice is almost impossible.

