How the French army trains for 'high-intensity' combat

How the French army trains for 'high-intensity' combat France's new military programming law increases the country's defence budget to 2 percent of GDP by 2025. It's an investment in the modernisation of equipment, but also in the training of soldiers. The aim is to teach soldiers to face an army at least as well equipped as that of France in a context of global rearmament. Our reporters Fadile Bhayat, Mandi Heshmati and Caroline Grandjean followed French troops during a "high-intensity" training exercise.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210714-how-the-french-army-trains-for-high-intensity-conflict

