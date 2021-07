Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:50 Hits: 12

Tadej Pogacar controlled his rivals and extended his overall lead in the Tour de France as the final podium took shape in a gruelling mountain 17th stage won by the defending champion on Wednesday.

