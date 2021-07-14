The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

France’s new health pass rules raise questions as many scramble to adapt

Category: World Hits: 10

France’s new health pass rules raise questions as many scramble to adapt While the extension of France’s health pass and other new anti-Covid 19 measures announced by President Emmanuel Macron Monday night are yet to be hammered out in detail, what’s certain is that a full-throttled return to a normal life of frequenting café terraces, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and other culture and leisure activities will now hinge on having a pass sanitaire (or health pass).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210714-france-s-new-health-pass-rules-raise-questions-as-many-scramble-to-adapt

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version