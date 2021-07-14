The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Turkey offers help securing Afghan airport, but has Erdogan bitten off more than he can chew?

Turkey offers help securing Afghan airport, but has Erdogan bitten off more than he can chew? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to secure Afghanistan’s vital Kabul international airport in a bid to improve US-Turkey relations as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country. But a Taliban warning underscores the military and diplomatic challenges of the Turkish offer. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210714-turkey-offers-help-securing-afghan-airport-but-has-erdogan-bitten-off-more-than-he-can-chew

