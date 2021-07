Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:08 Hits: 12

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has presented a new cabinet proposal to President Michel Aoun and said he was awaiting his response on Thursday in a move that could end nine months of deadlock as the country faces economic collapse.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210714-moment-of-truth-as-lebanon-s-hariri-presents-cabinet-proposal-to-president-aoun