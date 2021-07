Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:33 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will continue nuclear talks with Iran, the White House said on Wednesday, after an Iranian plot to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist was made public. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/15/us-will-continue-nuclear-talks-with-iran-white-house-says