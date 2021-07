Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:53 Hits: 13

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Scattered protests broke out in Haiti's capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and access to basic goods a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the Caribbean nation into uncertainty. Read full story

