Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:58 Hits: 11

CARACAS (Reuters) - An Italian court on Wednesday approved an extradition request for Venezuela's former Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez, who is charged with corruption, Venezuelan state television said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/15/venezuela-says-italian-court-accepts-extradition-request-for-ex-oil-minister