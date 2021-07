Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:53 Hits: 11

Dozens of French police used tear gas to disperse a protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month.

