Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:38 Hits: 11

Turkey and Israel have agreed to work towards improving their strained relations after a rare phone call between their presidents, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling AK Party said on Wednesday (Jul 14).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-and-israel-want-to-improve-ties-after-presidents-call-15221896