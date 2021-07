Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:41 Hits: 11

Prime Minister Mario Draghi promised reform of Italy's overcrowded and understaffed prisons on Wednesday after the publication of a video showing guards beating inmates in a jail near Naples.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-s-draghi-promises-prison-reform-after-beatings-of-inmates-15221820