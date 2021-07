Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:49 Hits: 11

Belarusian security services on Wednesday (Jul 14) raided a dozen human rights and opposition groups as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on civil society in a months-long crackdown on dissent.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rights-groups-raided-as-belarus-pursues-crackdown-15221692