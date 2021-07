Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 13:00 Hits: 5

Market movements this month have led to renewed fears that changes in US financial and monetary conditions will trigger a painful wave of capital flight from emerging markets, as happened in 2013. But times have changed, and the greatest risks to emerging markets now lie elsewhere.

