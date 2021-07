Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 14:20 Hits: 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lately been going to great lengths to highlight the historical linkages between his country and Ukraine. In denying that Ukraine has any right to independence, Putin is setting the stage for war.

