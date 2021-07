Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:29 Hits: 4

Parliament in Lithuania has approved the mass detention of asylum seekers amid a rise in numbers crossing the border with Belarus that Vilnius says is being organized by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s government to punish the Baltic nation for its vocal support of Belarus’s democratic opposition.

