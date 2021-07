Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 07:40 Hits: 10

Indigenous chief Joan Brown said the Penelakut tribe had to "face the trauma because of these acts of genocide." Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said his "heart breaks" at the discovery.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/canada-finds-160-more-unmarked-graves/a-58258164?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf