Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 07:52 Hits: 9

Central Asian nations fell short in World Cup qualifying, dashing any hopes of representation in Qatar. But, with Tajikistan pushing Uzbekistan to become the region's leading power, the future is looking bright.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/football-in-central-asia-showing-progress-despite-shortfall-in-world-cup-qualifying/a-58187190?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf