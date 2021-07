Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 07:24 Hits: 14

KUCHING: Hair salons, furniture stores and car wash outlets are among the retail operations allowed to reopen as Sarawak enters Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) on Wednesday (July 14). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/14/more-retail-outlets-reopen-in-sarawak-under-phase-two-of-nrp