Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 05:57 Hits: 4

Governments in Asia are planning 600 new coal plants that could lose investors $150 billion and derail efforts to limit temperature rise in line with climate targets, according to a new report. But why?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-build-600-new-unprofitable-coal-plants/a-58095657?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf