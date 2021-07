Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 22:01 Hits: 3

Jadon Sancho capped off a career-defining week by helping England reach the Euro 2020 semifinals. Manchester-bound in the summer, Sancho’s talents may finally receive the recognition they deserve domestically.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/england-s-jadon-sancho-continues-battle-for-domestic-recognition/a-58151888?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf