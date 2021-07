Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:21 Hits: 3

Chaos has gripped Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of NATO troops from the war-torn country. Authorities in Islamabad hope it won't spill over to Pakistan, but experts say they might not be able to prevent it.

