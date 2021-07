Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 21:52 Hits: 3

The European Union said on Monday it wanted to agree by the end of July the legal framework for a sanctions regime targeting Lebanese leaders, but cautioned that the measure would not be immediately implemented.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20210712-eu-to-impose-sanctions-on-lebanese-leaders-france-s-le-drian-says