Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 18:57 Hits: 16

Disney+'s "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" on Tuesday tied for the most Emmy nominations with Netflix royal drama "The Crown" at 24, as the Mouse House stormed television's version of the Oscars.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210713-the-crown-the-mandalorian-lead-emmy-nominations