Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 17:04 Hits: 13

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. government sources on Tuesday identified the former Drug Enforcement Administration informant accused of taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise as Joseph Vincent, 55, of Florida. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/14/former-dea-informant-arrested-in-haiti-assassination-identified-sources