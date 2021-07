Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 17:46 Hits: 8

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the Democratic Republic of Congo have issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon over allegations he misappropriated $140 million, two government sources told Reuters. Read full story

