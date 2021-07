Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:42 Hits: 10

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's army sent firefighting planes on Tuesday to battle huge wildfires that have blanketed Siberian towns in thick smoke as residents complain of being suffocated in a region known for its frozen tundra that is now sweltering under a heatwave. Read full story

