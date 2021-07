Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 23:18 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration updated its warning labels on Monday (Jul 12) for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to include information about an observed "increased risk" of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). The news is a further blow ...

