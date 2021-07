Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 12:16 Hits: 3

Greece will require customers at indoor restaurants, bars and cafes to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative within the last three days, the government announced on Tuesday to combat an infection surge.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-to-require-vaccination-or-negative-test-at-indoor-restaurants-15212494