Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:32 Hits: 10

Russia has strongly warned the United States against deploying its troops in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said in remarks published on Tuesday (Jul 13).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-against-us-troops-in-central-asia-near-afghanistan-15214084