Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 13:25 Hits: 4

The world will neither rebuild from the pandemic, nor have any chance of tackling wider existential threats such as climate change, until leaders once more instill a sense of hope in political and civic life. Fortunately, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights offers a roadmap to help humanity chart a path forward.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/human-rights-approach-to-tackling-covid19-and-climate-change-by-mary-robinson-2021-07