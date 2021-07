Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:25 Hits: 3

Although Africa still suffers some of the highest poverty rates in the world, the continent overall has massive potential to achieve broad-based, sustainable growth this century. International financial institutions must listen to forward-looking African leaders and adapt their investment strategies accordingly.

